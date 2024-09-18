Justin Fields suggests his former Chicago Bears offensive teammates aren’t playing good

Justin Fields is 2-0 as a starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields’ command of the Steelers offense hasn’t been great, Pittsburgh has put up 31 points in two games. Fields has 273 yards passing and 84 yards rushing in two games.

Fields has six more yards passing and 25 more yards rushing for Pittsburgh than his successor with the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams. Williams and the Bears have gotten off to a terrible start in the first two weeks of the season. Williams has no touchdown passes but two interceptions heading into Week 3.

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line has been bad

Much of the blame in Chicago has to be the play of the offensive line. The offensive line can’t run or pass block. When they do provide pass protection, Williams’ touchdown-to-interception ratio hasn’t been helped by drops in the end zone from Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.

Fields knows the problems Williams is dealing with. His time in Chicago was plagued with suspect offensive line play (though he did have help in the running game and a little more time to throw) and untimely drops.

Justin Fields thinks Caleb Williams will be fine

In an interview this week with Chantz Martin of Fox News, Fields said he isn’t worried about Williams’ trajectory after two weeks:

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Fields said when asked about how Williams will fare as the season progresses. “It’s his second game. He just got done playing. He’s talented, he has all the talent in the world. They drafted him No. 1 overall for a reason.

Fields said the Bears offense needs to be better

Fields said Williams gets too much focus for the Bears’ failures on offense because he’s a quarterback. Fields suggested the rest of the offense needs to be better to help Williams:

“Of course, it’s just not him, but he’s going to get most of the blame just because of the position he’s in,” he continued. “But just as a whole … the guys over there I know … they want to be better, and I think they’re going to be better. So, I’m hoping that they start getting [the things] done on offense that they need to do. “[Caleb] played two pretty good defenses coming out, so I think he’ll be fine.”

Fields wanted his teammates to be better when he was in Chicago. That didn’t happen, which is part of the reason he’s in Pittsburgh this season.

The Bears need to figure out a way to develop Williams, or he could suffer the same fate as Fields.

