Justin Fields shares his thoughts on Chicago Bears drafting Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears made quarterback Justin Fields and the offense an emphasis with the leverage they received from the number one overall pick they earned for last season’s 3-14 record. They added wide receiver D.J. Moore in their first trade back in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fields immediately commented on the second move that general manager Ryan Poles gifted the third-year quarterback Thursday night.

The Chicago Bears draft Darnell Wright

The Bears traded away the number nine pick in the NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick and the tenth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Poles chose Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with that selection. Wright is a sensational pick for the Bears’ offensive line, which desperately needed an upgrade at the tackle position for pass blocking.

In the Tennesee matchup last fall with Alabama, Wright dominated the number three overall pick in this year’s draft, Will Anderson Jr.

Justin Fields responds to the pick on Twitter

Fields posted about the pick on his Twitter Thursday night:

“Yessirrrr,” Fields wrote.

Fields should feel a lot better after the first round of this draft about the offenses prospects in the upcoming season. It’s up to Fields now to show Poles, the Bears staff, and players that he can be the franchise quarterback for years to come.

