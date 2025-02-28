Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ future gets big combine update

Around this time last year, Justin Fields’ future with the Chicago Bears was one of the focal points of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The Bears were keeping their options open at the combine, meeting with quarterbacks before deciding on what to do with the No. 1 pick.

Many fans in Chicago felt the Bears could trade the No. 1 pick for a haul of picks to build around Fields. Instead, the Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for what became a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields started six games in 2024

Fields started in his first six games for the Steelers when Russell Wilson was rehabbing from a calf injury. He went 4-2 as a starter and finished with 1,106 yards passing, five touchdowns, and one interception in 2024. He added 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Fields, Wilson, and Kyle Allen are all heading to free agency in March after spending one season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers planned to decide between bringing back Fields or Wilson for 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning towards a reunion with Fields

Per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Steelers are leaning toward having a reunion with Fields, as the team is not impressed with quarterback options for April’s draft.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have told people in Indianapolis that they are not impressed with the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft,” Pauline wrote. “Hence, the possibility of the team taking a signal-caller in the middle of the first round is slim to none.

“Several people who met with the team tell me the sense is that Pittsburgh hopes to move forward with Justin Fields, who they wanted to win the starting job last season. Of course, that means they would have to sign the 2021 first-round pick to a contract, as Fields is slated for free agency.”

Fields should have an opportunity to be QB1 in Pittsburgh

At 25, Fields still has the opportunity to prove he’s a starting quarterback in the league. NBC Sunday Night Football broadcaster Chris Collinsowrth claimed Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted the Steelers would keep Fields at QB1 in the season if Wilson struggled after returning in Week 7.

Fields wasn’t perfect as a starter, but he should be better in Year 2 with the Steelers, especially if the front office makes improvements at wide receiver.

After what Sam Darnold showed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, there’s no reason to think Fields can’t have success in Pittsburgh.

