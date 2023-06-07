Trending
Bears

A Bears defensive starter has taken notice of the Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection

Emma Wolfe
Justin Fields DJ Moore
Justin Fields DJ Moore

Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s connection continues to shine at Bears OTAs.

The connection between Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore continues to get better and better. While it’s simple to overreact to unpadded workouts in June, it’s difficult to deny that one of the key lessons learned has been the relationship between Justin Fields and DJ Moore.
Safety Jaquan Brisker has noticed Fields and Moore taking off. He said they “got that chemistry going very fast” — earlier than he expected — and he believes they’re going to put the league on notice. “They look good. They look like they are best friends,” Brisker said. “1 and 2, you are going to see.”

Fields, who is younger, might make a few educated guesses, but Moore has played with more quarterbacks in five seasons than even the quarterback-short Bears do in a given time frame. Moore thinks things might go much faster than anyone might anticipate.

The chemistry between Fields and Moore on the field has been obvious since offseason programs started, despite the fact that the team has yet to train in pads, let alone participate in a game. After witnessing the two up close, players, coaches, and journalists have all made observations about their relationship.

In a March transaction involving the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Moore was acquired from the Carolina Panthers. The 26-year-old receiver, who has 5,201 career receiving yards and 21 career touchdowns, is now without a doubt the Bears’ undisputed No. 1 wide out.

The Bears are counting on it to occur frequently throughout the season. The goal of the offseason work is to develop that relationship between the quarterback and receiver.

