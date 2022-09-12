The QB School recognized Justin Fields for his gritty performance in win against 49ers

The Bears win over San Francisco showed the Bears are better than you think. Head Coach Matt Eberflus’s principles were on display and the Bears gave happiness to their fanbase on a crummy day. Second-year QB Justin Fields only completed eight of his 17 pass attempts. However, he led two scoring drives in the second half which were pivotal to Chicago turning it around after a scoreless first half.

Fields play drew positive reviews from The QB School. He praised Fields athleticism and ability to create when there was nothing. For example, when Fields connected with Dante Pettis to open the scoring for the Bears was all in his ability to extend the play and make something out of nothing.

It definitely was not a pretty game for the Bears offense, especially after entering halftime with zero points. Moreover, Darnell Mooney only had one catch while Cole Kmet had zero. Two of Chicago’s bigger playmakers were shut down, but Fields found others like Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown. It was the mentality Fields had throughout the game that turned the tables for the Bears offense.

Bears QB Justin FIelds after a win on a rainy day and a drenched field: “Coach always says it’s mental and physical stamina. Who can play the longest the hardest? Just play every play. I think we won this game with mental and physical stamina.” — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 11, 2022

Chicago still has plenty of work to do but a week one win will set the momentum as the Bears head into enemy territory next Sunday against the Packers. For now, the Bears should celebrate an electric home opener win with Fields and Co. firing up the Soldier Field crowd as they slide through the rain puddles.

