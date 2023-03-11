Justin Fields is the focus of the 2023 Chicago Bears season, every move GM Ryan Poles makes this offseason will be directly tied to his future as the franchise QB of the team. But exactly how long will that future in Chicago be?

The Chicago Bears pulled off a huge trade on Friday evening moving back from the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the number nine pick while simultaneously adding a number one overall WR to the roster. The next likely move will be to shore up the offensive line in free agency with the likely addition of a right tackle.

The Bears can also then focus on defense in the draft with four selections in the Top-61 picks of this year’s draft. The draft pool is deeper and more talented with players on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears also grabbed the Panthers’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft which on paper could be a Top-5 pick next year as well, putting the Bears in a prime position to replace Justin Fields. The Panthers were a bottom-third defense in the NFL in 2022 and just traded away their best player on offense.

With a number one WR and a solid offensive line to protect Justin Fields, Ryan Poles is making clear that Justin Fields will need to produce in a big way in 2023. There are no excuses left for Justin Fields, either he is the future of the franchise or the Bears will likely draft his replacement in 2024 between Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of North Carolina. Both QBs are considered to be in the conversation of generational can’t-miss NFL QB prospects along the lines of Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning.

What this does for the 2023 season and beyond is make it clear that the failures of Justin Fields as a passer will no longer be acceptable. Justin Fields has been dismal as a passer, with the Bears’ passing attack ranking 30th and 32nd in the NFL in his 25 games as an NFL starter. Thus far, Fields hasn’t even been average as a passer and it shows.

Now the Bears will prepare to win with him or move on from him after the 2023 season, and the most likely scenario is the Bears will be moving on from him.

