Bears quarterback Justin Fields had encouraging things to say about his newest offensive weapon N’Keal Harry

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields spoke with the media this morning on the eve of training camp set to begin. He had some interesting comments, including on his newest offensive weapon N’Keal Harry.

Harry, acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, brings another physical target to the Bears wide receiver room and has drawn attention from his new quarterback.

“Yeah, so the day after he signed I sent him a text over, and he was of course excited to be here, and I’m excited for what he can do,” Fields said via the Bears. “We all saw what he did at Arizona State in college, and just his frame, what he can do as a playmaker, I’m very excited to see what he can do on the field.”

The Bears are hoping for Harry to get a fresh start and regain his status as a former first-round pick. If he is able to produce, Fields will be able to grow as a quarterback and put up improved statistics. Additionally, if N’Keal Harry helps the Bears win games by playing well, he will likely be in Chicago beyond the 2022 season and make himself more money.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE