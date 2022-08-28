Justin Fields didn’t have a well-designed offense last year in Chicago. From a lack of rollout passes to screen game Fields has no variety in the scheme. The finale against the Browns proved that changed under Luke Getsy in a big way.

Justin Fields exploded for three first-half touchdowns in the Bears’ preseason dress rehearsal against the Cleveland Browns. Typically what happens in the preseason is teams work on certain concepts through the first two games and then go out and game plan for the third game as if it was game week. Of course, it’s just a preseason game, and yes Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did not play, but the Bears still had to go out and execute their offense. Justin Fields did just that in leading three out of five drives for scores.

But it was how Justin Fields did it as pointed out by Brian Baldinger, Fields did it from the pocket as well as with designed rollout passes.

.@ChicagoBears @justnfields Yo Chicago…it looks like you have both a Coach & a QB. How long has it been? Decades? Time for #DaBears to rejoin the NFCNORTH #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/SbgSJTswA2 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 28, 2022

Fields got 10 receivers involved, throwing two TDs to tight ends Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin while going 14 out of 16 for 156 yards. Matt Nagy virtually ignored getting the TEs involved in his game plan. They weren’t typically a part of a consistent passing attack, but that’s a completely different strategy under Luke Getsy.

Justin Fields will have more than one option on every play and even some surprise options. The more the Bears work the TE into the pass-blocking scheme the more teams will forget about them and then they’ll be able to leak out and make plays in the passing game. Half of a TE’s targets can come from just looking like they’re going to block in the RPO or in the play-action game and then leaking out into a route and getting open.

Having an offense run through Fields instead of an offense that Fields tries to run will be a key to success for the Bears. Last year the Bears had little in the way of designed rollouts for Justin Fields. Nagy had 15 called plays that were designed rollouts, moving the pocket for Fields.

With no designed rollouts that lead to predictability within the passing game. You’re basically giving the defense a message that consists of here is where the QB is going to be standing, and go ahead and rush to that landmark because every time we pass he’ll be there. On top of that, the Bears didn’t utilize a screen game, but that’s now an option within this offense as well.

The Bears have shown a willingness to throw screens to the runningbacks, tight ends, and receivers. That was never a part of the Bears’ offense a year ago. It was an absolute mess of an offense and already it’s begun to change in a big way for Justin Fields.

The way things are shaping up the Bears have a chance in the opener against the 49ers. Fields doesn’t lack skills and Trey Lance is struggling within the 49ers offense. The 49ers don’t have the same problems that the Bears had under Nagy, but if Lance can’t deliver the ball consistently there could be a surprise developing for the opener at Soldier Field.

The Bears obviously have such a better plan this year for Fields than whatever that was they called themselves doing last year. — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) August 28, 2022

