Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields inherited 5th-best situation as a rookie QB since 1990: ESPN writer

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz made a bold claim about former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He claims Fields inherited the fifth-best situation for a rookie quarterback taken in the top-12 since the 1990 NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears were criticized for how they handled Justin Fields

Many Bears fans don’t think former general manager Ryan Pace or current general manager Ryan Poles did enough to help Fields reach his full potential in Chicago. It was a breath of fresh air this offseason when the Bears traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze at No. 9 when they decided to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. Williams will have a solid receiver corps with DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.

Caleb Williams has an excellent situation

Schatz based his rankings on offensive rosters. Because of the players listed above, it’s no surprise he has Williams ranked as having the best situation of any quarterback taken No. 1 since 1980. He ranks Williams as having the second-best overall situation of any quarterback drafted in the top-12 since 1980. The best situation belongs to Daunte Culpepper, who had Rany Moss, Cris Carter, and Jake Reed to throw to.

Did Fields fail all on his own?

However, his fifth-best choice is controversial. Schatz believes Fields had one of the better receiver groups to work with for the 2021 season:

It has been argued that the Bears didn’t adequately help Fields before trading for Moore in 2023, but if you go back and look at what Chicago had when Fields arrived, it’s actually pretty good. No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson II compiled 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. Darnell Mooney had 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. The Bears acquired Damiere Byrd, who had 47 catches for 604 yards and a touchdown in New England the year before, to be their No. 3 receiver. The Bears also brought in Marquise Goodwin, who missed 2020 in a COVID-19 opt-out but had 395 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the 2018 49ers. Tight end Jimmy Graham was 35 years old but caught 50 passes for 456 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. Kmet didn’t do much as a rookie (28-243-2) but had a lot of potential entering his second season. Running back David Montgomery was coming off 1,508 scrimmage yards with 10 touchdowns — and his backup, Damien Williams, opted out of 2020 but starred for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. I dropped the Bears a spot because of offensive line issues, but that was a pretty good group of skill players. Fields would play in 12 games, throwing seven TD passes and 10 interceptions (and rushing for two scores)

Schatz is generous with the credit he gives to a Bears offense that couldn’t keep its quarterbacks healthy and gave up a league-high 58 sacks for the season. One shouldn’t dismiss another obstacle Fields inherited–a lame-duck head coach. Matt Nagy crushed Fields’ success in his rookie season. His inept ability to call the Bears offense after the 2018 season finally got him canned following the 2021 season.

