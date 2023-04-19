Justin Fields ‘finally healthier’ after offseason break

After concerns about Justin Fields’ future persisted throughout the offseason, Poles reaffirmed his confidence in Fields by dealing the No. 1 selection to the Panthers prior to the start of free agency. This gave them the opportunity to select a quarterback.

Justin Fields is coming off a promising 2022 season in which, despite a lackluster surrounding cast, he cemented his status as one of the league’s most dynamic players. Although he broke records almost every week by rushing for 1,143 yards, it wasn’t without cost. In addition to suffering a hip injury that kept him out of the season-ending game, Fields also sustained a separated left shoulder.

But as the Bears begin offseason workouts this week, Fields returned much healthier than he was at the end of the season.

Per Albert Breer:

“Justin Fields was present for the first day of the Bears’ offseason program, and he’s back much healthier than he was at the end of the season. Fields spent time with his teammates during the three-month break but rested and rehabbed physically after the toll last year took on his body—160 carries will leave a mark. There’s plenty of optimism that, with a year of reworking his throwing motion to make it a little less robotic, Fields will come back ready to make a leap as a passer. That, combined with the addition of DJ Moore and some help in the draft, will lessen the need to run him”.

Since the start of the new league season, the Bears have traded the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Panthers for standout receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks. They also signed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Nate Davis, tight ends Robert Tonyan and D’Onta Foreman, among others, during the free-agent period.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are fully behind quarterback Justin Fields as he begins his crucial third season. The team’s players are excited to go back to work and are motivated to improve on last year’s 3-14 record thanks to playmaker Justin Fields and a strengthened roster from the offseason.

