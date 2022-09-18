Justin Fields says he can take some things from Aaron Rodgers’ game

I personally cannot stand(like many) the infamous villain that is Aaron Rodgers. But man is he good and in order to play like the best you have to watch and learn from the best right? This is the exact mindset that Justin Fields has on Rodgers regardless of the no love lost bond between their two respective teams.

Via the Chicago Sun-times

I like how he plays quarterback — that’s just me being real,” Fields told the Sun-Times. “I know we have a big rivalry and of course I want to beat him, but that’s just what it is. Just looking at things he does well, like get the ball out fast,” Fields said. “Just his footwork. He’s great at that. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback, so there are a lot of things I can take from his game and try to incorporate into mine, for sure.

I know Bears fans can’t stand Aaron Rodgers but is it necessarily a bad thing for Fields to take notes and soak up anything he can learn from watching Rodgers play? I don’t think so, only time will tell how high Justin Fields ceiling truly is but if he can ball anything like a four time NFL MVP im sure Bears fans wouldn’t mind at all.

