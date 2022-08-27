Justin Fields is making strong plays in the first half of Chicago Bears’ preseason finale with three touchdown passes

When Matt Eberflus made the decision to play his starters at least for the first half, it was one that many thought would benefit them. And that turned out to be the case for both sides of the ball.

On Saturday, quarterback Justin Fields ensured some confidence in the offense as he threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the preseason finale. Fields connected with Ryan Griffin, Dante Pettis and Cole Kmet for touchdowns:

TE spike to get us on the board! 📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX32 pic.twitter.com/2nZDzkbTpO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2022

Fields finished the game 14-of-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns on the day. More importantly, the offense put together scoring drives which is something we didn’t see from the first team in the first two games.

This performance gives some hope for the Bears’ first team offense as Week 1 is just under two weeks away.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE