Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout game against the Maimi Dolphins in Week 9. He broke the regular season single-game rushing record for a quarterback with 178 yards. Fields’ performance almost led the Chicago Bears to an upset victory over the Dolphins, but a bad call and a poor catching attempt by wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown killed any chance of a comeback.

Fields’ efforts against the Dolphins earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Here was the reason the NFL designated Fields with the honor for Week 9, per the press release from the NFL:

Fields totaled four touchdowns (career-high three passing, one rushing) and had 178 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in Week 9, the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. He also became the first player in NFL history with at least three touchdown passes, 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game. This is the first-career Offensive Player of the Week award for Fields. He becomes the ninth Bears quarterback to earn the honor and the first since Mitchell Trubisky (Week 10, 2018). Fields is the fourth former Buckeye quarterback to be named Offensive Player of the Week, joining Kent Graham (Week 5, 1996 and Week 15, 1998), Bobby Hoying (Week 14, 1997) and Mike Tomczak (Week 4, 1989).

This is a remarkable achievement for Justin Fields. Fields has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his previous three starts. According to Pro Football Focus, Fields was rated 79.4 overall for his play against the Dolphins. He was rated 91.4 for his running plays. However, Fields was graded 58.1 for his passing game. Justin Fields still has work to do in the passing attack. But he did show flashes of brilliance in that department against the Dolphins.

I think it's fair to still have questions about the Bears' passing game and where Justin Fields can grow in that aspect of his game. No questions about this throw, though. Whew pic.twitter.com/dSRZn3sRk3 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 8, 2022

