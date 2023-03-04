Justin Fields Preferred Draft Choice Might Fall To The Packers

Justin Fields wants a wide receiver

Justin Fields wants a wide receiver. Why wouldn’t he? The Chicago Bears quarterback threw for just 2,242 passing yards in his 15 starts last season. He knows those numbers aren’t acceptable, but neither are modern expectations at the quarterback position with inferior weapons.

Fields said recently this offseason that he wants the Bears to take Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with their first-round draft pick. He wants his former teammate because Fields knows JSN is capable of getting separation, a skillset the Bears have lacked since Fields has been in Chicago. The Bears could certainly take whoever they want with the number one pick, but the team would likely have to trade down to make a JSN draft worth it.

The Packers currently own the 15th overall draft pick in April. And they could be in a prime position to land JSN. According to Gery Woelfel, JSN said he met with the Packers in a formal meeting and that Green Bay is looking for a wide receiver.

I asked ex-Ohio St. star Jaxon Smith-Njigba his take away from a formal meeting with the Packers Tuesday at the Combine: “They are definitely looking for a receiver.” pic.twitter.com/H7Oyy4MgD8 — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) March 3, 2023

JSN falling to the rival Packers could be karma for the Bears. The Bears traded for Chase Claypool by offering the same deal as the Packers for the wide receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers guessed correctly the Bears’ second-round draft pick would be more valuable than the Packers. Now the Packers could use their less valuable first-round draft pick to make their wide receiver room better than the Bears. And that could screw Justin Fields.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE