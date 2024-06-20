Trending
Bears

Video Of Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Returning Kicks In New Madden Trailer Goes Viral

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, NFL fans noticed something funny in the new Madden 25 Trailer release regarding former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The trailer included a clip of Fields helping on kick return duties for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As previously discussed on CCS, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren said earlier this offseason that Pittsburgh special teams coordinator Danny Smith had brought up the idea of using Fields as a kick returner for the 2024 season because of the league’s rule change on kickoffs.

Former Chicago Bears QB shuts down KR1 rumors

NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Fields shot down the rumor that he’d return kicks this season:

 

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said Tuesday at his locker. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

Fields later teased that he could be used as a kick returner before claiming he was joking:

“Hey, you never know. He might cook something up. We’ll see what happens,” Fields said with a grin.

“Nah, I’m not here to do that. It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you.”

So will he or won’t he?

Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network doesn’t think the idea is crazy. Some people in the Steelers building believe it’s complete nonsense.

Madden knows its users will try and make it happen.

Madden 25 showed Fields returning a kick

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Per a clip of the new Madden 25 trailer release by Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team, Fields was seen returning a kick for the Steelers and handing (they don’t trust him to throw the lateral?) the ball off to Cordarrelle Patterson.

NFL fans react to the Madden release of Fields returning kicks

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA;  Bears quarterback Fields (1) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

