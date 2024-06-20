Video Of Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Returning Kicks In New Madden Trailer Goes Viral

On Thursday, NFL fans noticed something funny in the new Madden 25 Trailer release regarding former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The trailer included a clip of Fields helping on kick return duties for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As previously discussed on CCS, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren said earlier this offseason that Pittsburgh special teams coordinator Danny Smith had brought up the idea of using Fields as a kick returner for the 2024 season because of the league’s rule change on kickoffs.

Former Chicago Bears QB shuts down KR1 rumors

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Fields shot down the rumor that he’d return kicks this season:

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said Tuesday at his locker. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

Fields later teased that he could be used as a kick returner before claiming he was joking:

“Hey, you never know. He might cook something up. We’ll see what happens,” Fields said with a grin. “Nah, I’m not here to do that. It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you.”

So will he or won’t he?

Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network doesn’t think the idea is crazy. Some people in the Steelers building believe it’s complete nonsense.

Madden knows its users will try and make it happen.

Madden 25 showed Fields returning a kick

Per a clip of the new Madden 25 trailer release by Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team, Fields was seen returning a kick for the Steelers and handing (they don’t trust him to throw the lateral?) the ball off to Cordarrelle Patterson.

In the official trailer, EA Sports has Justin Fields returning kicks for the #Steelers, with Fields then handing the ball off to Cordarrelle Patterson. pic.twitter.com/Lc9mkX4d1K https://t.co/s0kc0uvxre — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 20, 2024

NFL fans react to the Madden release of Fields returning kicks

Justin Fields watching the first 10 seconds of the Madden 25 trailer pic.twitter.com/UJAQbe3aDc — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 20, 2024

The Fields slander is getting weird. — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) June 20, 2024

They know he can’t pass — evin (@KayvonOjulari) June 20, 2024

EA just trolling now… — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) June 20, 2024

Interesting if it’s an actual play design but they’re trolling by using Justin fields — Triston⚫️🟡 (@TrisAnt24) June 20, 2024

You just lost a customer EA!!!!! — Josh (@joshmcfb) June 20, 2024

Might be the most realistic thing ever put in Madden — Andrew (@Cheesepuff430) June 20, 2024

