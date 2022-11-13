Justin Fields is demonstrating that he is a significant fantasy football riser.

The best story in the 2022 fantasy football season is Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields wants to break the NFL QB record for rushing yards in a single game, which he set last time out with 178 yards. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions squared off Sunday in Week 10 action.

Per Michael Fabiano, “Fields is the fourth-best quarterback to have in your lineup for week 10. Only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts rank higher this week for fantasy owners”.

Justin Fields since this video • 13 TDs / 2 Turnovers

• 271.7 Total Yards/Game

• 64% Accuracy

• 102.8 passer rating

• 30.9 Points a game

• #1 Fantasy QB

• NFC Offensive Player of the Week

• 5 New NFL/Bears Recordspic.twitter.com/FR9mE3pcHz — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 13, 2022

Besides a lousy pick-6 that was a turning point in the game, Justin Fields has also been effective with the ball. He has a 109.9 passer rating, 160 yards, and two touchdowns through the air. Justin Fields leads most fantasy football leagues by more than 40 points. He had 45 fantasy points last week and could surpass that total if the Bears get a few more possessions. Fields’ current run is unprecedented. He has more fantasy points in the last two weeks than in the previous six weeks combined.

Justin Fields had another monster day on the ground, extending his reign as one of the NFL’s most prolific fantasy football quarterbacks. The Bears rookie finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Aside from the pick-6, he had a good day through the air, completing 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards.

Fields had an excellent performance, and the Bears have much to look forward to. Fantasy football owners have even more to be excited about, especially ifFields is in their dynasty/keeper league.

