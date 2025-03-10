Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields replaces Green Bay Packers legend

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is getting a new start in 2025. The Bears traded the former first-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason before drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

Williams did something Fields never could in Chicago. He led the Bears to a victory over the Green Bay Packers (on the road in Lambeau Field in Week 18). Chicago nearly swept the Packers in 2024 if a last-second field goal attempt from Cairo Santos wasn’t blocked (or the officials blew the whistle for a penalty) in their first meeting in November at Soldier Field.

Fields was owned by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Then the Bears were swept by Jordan Love when Rodgers went to the New York Jets in 2023. The Jets canned Rodgers after a 5-12 season in 2024.

Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields set to sign with Jets

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fields is set to sign with the Jets on a two-year deal worth $40 million. $30 million of that will be guaranteed.

“Sources: Justin Fields reached agreement on a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed with the Jets,” Schefter posted on X. “Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.”

Fields went 4-2 with the Steelers, only starting in the first six games of 2024. He threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He added another 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Steelers reportedly wanted to bring Fields or Russell Wilson back this offseason. Wilson is still on the table, but Rodgers is also in the mix to join Pittsburgh in 2025.

For now, Fields is Rodgers’ replacement in New York.

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has seen a lot of Fields up close. Glenn was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2021-2024.

