Justin Fields Signs Sneaker Deal With Reebok

One of the most recognizable and irreverent sports culture brands on the planet made a big signing in advance of the start of the new NFL season tonight. Justin Fields, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, and Reebok have announced a long-term collaboration.

The announcement marks the official beginning of Reebok’s long-term strategy to reclaim its position in team sports. This strategy will include growing its athlete roster, having a stronger presence in sports culture, and launching new lines of high-performance footwear and apparel for the field, court, and beyond.

According to Justin Fields ““I wanted to take my own path … I saw how dedicated [Reebok was] in wanting to be great, and it was inspiring, so I signed on,” Fields said. If there’s one thing that can be said about the Georgia native and Ohio State alum, it’s that he’s never afraid to lead the charge — no matter if it’s with the Bears (who open their season against the division-rival Green Bay Packers on September 10) or as the newly-minted face of Reebok team sports.

Ready for gametime. Reebok is excited to announce a championship-level partnership with QB @justnfields 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tIFhWBm5Ii — Reebok (@Reebok) September 7, 2023

Naturally, Reebok has a long history in team sports, particularly football. From 2001 to 2001, they provided the NFL’s uniforms and on-field gear and had players like Emmitt Smith and Peyton Manning on its roster. Additionally, Terry Tate, the office linebacker, should not be overlooked. Reebok most recently featured JJ Watt as a spokesperson, however with Watt’s retirement following the 2022 season, they had no NFL representation. Fields will now lead the brand’s reentry to the realm of team sports as well as the gridiron.

The focus is brighter than ever on Justin Fields as the Chicago Bears quarterback enters his third NFL season. There is great hope that Fields will continue to grow into the star the Bears envisioned him to be when they selected him after an explosive sophomore season in which he displayed his athleticism seemingly every week while rushing for 1,143 yards (just a few short of Lamar Jackson’s NFL QB single-season rushing yard record of 1,206) and an offseason in which the team found a true number one wide receiver in DJ Moore as well as bolstering its offensive line in free agency.

Justin Fields will be featured in a range of digital and social creative material this season that demonstrates the partnership’s vitality and range from fitness to lifestyle. Field will head Reebok’s most eagerly awaited running shoe release of the year, the FloatZig 1, in SS24 as the company capitalizes on Field’s running skill and on-field pace. Visit Reebok.com to purchase Fields’ top Reebok picks, which include the Nano X3 Training Shoes and gear modeled after legendary archival pieces.

