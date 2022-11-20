Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Atlanta and provides an update.

After receiving additional medical evaluation following the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields spoke with reporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Justin Fields was seen walking off the field with his left shoulder held up. And there were several times in the second half when Fields appeared to be laboring due to injury.

Per Alyssa Barbieri “Fields got an X-ray shortly after the game and had an IV. He said he was cramping throughout the game, specifically with his hamstrings”.

Bears QB Justin Fields on his left shoulder injury: "The pain right now is pretty bad, but I’ll just take it day by day and see how it feels later in the week." — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) November 20, 2022

Justin Fields believes his injury occurred on the first play of the final series when he was tackled on his way out of bounds on a quarterback run and landed on his left shoulder. Fields kept the ball on the next play and was hit again, this time in obvious pain. Fields then threw an interception, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback.

The Bears will now enter Jets week with quarterback uncertainty. There is no doubt that Fields’ left shoulder injury is more than just normal wear and tear. We’ll learn more about Fields’ situation in the coming days. However, the Bears may have lost more than a game in Atlanta on Sunday.

