Justin Fields’ big night in Foxborough is a sign of things to come as the Bears will continue to take advantage of their best player on offense.

Justin Fields had a big game against the New England Patriots, with 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown with 12 designed QB runs. Fields will likely see a similar type of workload against the Dallas Cowboys because doing so opens up the offensive versatility in Chicago.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bears may have found the right formula for QB Justin Fields. Expect more of that today vs the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/zCGhmjD421 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

The key weapon for the Bears is not only Justin Fields running ability but how they can threaten teams in a not-so-obvious passing situation. If the Bears are at any point at third and 10 or less and they empty out the backfield and look like they’re going to pass, there’s no guarantee they will. Justin Fields ran QB power from an empty set against the Patriots on a key third and seven in the game with Fields gaining over 20 yards on the run.

As the Cowboys you don’t want to drift into zone coverage and leave only four men at the line of scrimmage being run blocked by five offensive linemen. If Justin Fields runs power he’s going to have a convoy of blockers in front of him and not much to stop him from getting to 10 yards. Leave one man chasing the play from behind, and if Fields makes one tackler miss that means the Bears are going to have the advantage in picking up the first down.

Make it look like you’re running the ball and suck the defenders up to the line and Fields is going to throw the ball over the top of the oncoming tacklers who just left their coverage responsibilities behind. It’s a dangerous game of cat and mouse that favors the Bears because Fields’ rushing talent is better than 30 other QBs in the NFL and even some of the best running backs.

Justin Fields has more rushing yards this year than: Leonard Fournette

Najee Harris

Alvin Kamara

AJ Dillon

Kareem Hunt

Kyler Murray

Jalen Hurts

Josh Allen

Clyde-Edwards Helaire — Kevin Lapka (@kevcharles112) October 25, 2022

The Bears need not worry about Justin Fields getting injured because Fields is big and durable, plus Fields’ using designed runs gives him the advantage while running with the football. If Fields is running by design, he has the advantage. If he’s scrambling then he’s going to be more vulnerable to getting teed off on by the Cowboys defense.

If the Bears pull off the upset against the Cowboys today on the back of Justin Fields, then it will announce to the rest of the league that the second half of the season in Chicago could be where the Bears make their run to the playoffs. Anything is possible if Fields played as he did against the Patriots on a game-to-game basis.

