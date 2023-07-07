Projecting Justin Fields as a Top-10 passing QB may be a matter of simple math.

For Justin Fields to be amongst the top passing yardage QBs in the 2023 season he need to notch at or near 4,000 yards passing. Of the top-10 passing QBs in the 2022 season, only one was below 4,000 yards passing a year ago and that was Jalen Hurts of the Eagles at 3,701 yards passing.

For Justin Fields to be a top-10 passer in yards he will need all of his receivers to have seasons equal to or above career highs.

Adding together the career highs of the Bears top-5 receivers, top-2 TEs top-2 RBs you come out with 4,280 yards passing for Justin Fields. That list includes DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis as WRs, Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan are your TEs, with Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman as your RBs.

Counting on those players to all have career years so that Fields can be amongst the best passers in the NFL in 2023 may be a bit of a stretch, no matter how much Justin Fields improves. The simple fact that the players around him would have to perform at levels they haven’t achieved consistently in their careers means Fields still isn’t surrounded with enough talent to project him to be one of the best passers in the NFL. Getting to that point will take another top WR weapon before Justin Fields can take that next step to reach a high level.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE