Justin Fields draws Mahomes comparison from Jim Miller

Justin Fields may have thrown for three touchdowns in the Bears’ final preseason win over the Cleveland Browns, but the most exciting play of the night just may have been a seven-yard touch pass to Nsimba Webster early in the second-year QB’s last drive of the night.

The touchdowns were amazing, make no mistake, but when Fields lofted this pass over D’Anthony Bell, it left former Bears QB and current FOX analyst Jim Miller drooling.

Justin Fields made this look waaaaay easier than it was. pic.twitter.com/aVkQbyrDWs — Adam Kellogg (@adambuckled) August 28, 2022

Miller and his play-by-play partner Adam Amin raved about the throw, drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers. As Miller put it, “That separates the average quarterbacks from the great quarterbacks, when you can throw it to a spot around defenders. And that’s a hell of a throw for Justin Fields.”

Loved how Jim Miller went on and on about it. pic.twitter.com/YIEFmFsZMY — Adam Kellogg (@adambuckled) August 28, 2022

It was just a little seven-yard gain, and you can practically bet on “it’s only the preseason” trending on Twitter, but that’s the kind of play that drives defenders crazy. There was nothing easy about that throw, preseason, postseason or practice. Fields got rid of the ball quickly and beat near-perfect coverage to get the first down and keep the drive moving downfield. We know Justin Fields has excellent precision downfield, but the ability to succeed in the short game, even on plays that look like they’re going nowhere, is the stuff of champions.

Twitter Reaction

I wasn’t the only one who loved that throw.

The first down to nsimba Webster where he layered it perfectly above the DB in the flat was incredible and made me feel things about bears football that I have never felt — zach rehfuss (@ZachRehf) August 28, 2022

And preseason action vs. the Browns backups? Think about who Fields is throwing to.

Sadly I don’t care that this isn’t a first team defense, Fields was just throwing to Isiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster on that drive — 😮 (@FieldsPick6) August 28, 2022

And the best news? Preseason is over. We’re ready to see Fields show what he and the Bears offense have in store in a game that counts. Bring on the 49ers.

