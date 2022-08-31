Kurt Warner’s Hall of Fame resume speaks for itself, so when he did a video breakdown of Justin Fields recently, you knew it was time to take note of his expert opinion.

Justin Fields is all the rage right now for everything he did right this preseason. Fields was graded as the best overall QB in the preseason by ProFootballFocus. Justin Fields also earned high praise from Bruce Arians.

Adding to the Justin Fields hype Kurt Warner had some nice things to say in this recent video breakdown of Fields game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ppl seem to be enjoying this #JustinFields breakdown… if you’re a @ChicagoBears fan it’s a must or if u just want to learn more about playing QB position (which lets be honest, who doesn’t?) then u have to check it out also… @QBConfidential https://t.co/Yk1AM2gtaj — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 31, 2022

The key thing is this breakdown of Justin Fields from Kurt Warner is the fair and balanced approach he took in evaluating Fields. There is hope, but there are still things that Justin Fields needs to improve upon this year.

Fields is able to do a lot of good things because he can play to his strengths now. When you consider the 15 designed rollout plays the Bears called all of last season, and the lack of a screen game Fields was forced into unenviable situations a lot. It was severe negligence, incompetence, or outright stupidity the way Matt Nagy designed his offense. Fields isn’t a finished product by any means as Kurt Warner highlighted.

That being said, Fields is probably the most promising second-year QB prospect heading into the 2022 season. What the Bears need from Fields will come with more reps and more game experience. If Fields is special, the Bears would have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs in 2022.

