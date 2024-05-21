REPORT: Justin Fields knew the Chicago Bears wanted to trade him on Jan. 8; okay with backup role

Justin Fields will have to fight much harder in the fall than he did in the spring if he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again. A report recently surfaced about Fields’ intentions for this offseason when he learned the Chicago Bears wanted to trade him right after the season.

The Chicago Bears need Justin Fields to play 51%

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick. The Bears reportedly gave up better compensation from another NFL team to trade Fields to the team he wanted to play for. For the Bears to receive a 2025 fourth-round pick, Fields needs to play in 51% of the Steelers offensive snaps. That won’t be likely because they have Russell Wilson locked into the starting job.

Fields wanted to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, for a backup role

Per Mike DeFabio with The Athletic, Fields said he talked to the Bears through his agent before the trade. His agent to the Bears Fields wanted to be traded to the Steelers both before and after they signed Russell Wilson. Fields knew from his exit interview on Jan. 8 that the Bears planned to trade him.

“It wasn’t really a shock (when I got traded). I knew what was going to happen beforehand,” Fields said.

Essentially, Fields knew he’d be going to a team where he’d be viewed as a backup coming in. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear Wilson will begin the season as their starter.

Fields will compete for the QB1 job

Fields still wants to compete for the starting job, and Wilson knows he’s coming for it.

“I definitely don’t have the mindset of me sitting all year,” Fields said.

While Fields probably won’t usurp Wilson as the Steelers QB1 this season, he’s likely their best option for 2025.

