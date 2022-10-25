Before the Bears’ Week 7 matchup with the Patriots, Justin Jones made it a point to mention the infamous “Deflategate” scandal surrounding the Patriots.

Justin Jones, a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, decided to add some salt to the wounds of the New England Patriots after the latter’s devastating 33-14 thrashing at Gillette Stadium on Monday night

Justin Jones insisted before the game that he had heard deflategate was still an issue in New England and that he would inspect the footballs himself to make sure they hadn’t been purposefully underinflated. It wasn’t a joke, either. The defensive lineman for the Bears took the accusations of cheating very seriously.

After the game, Jones emphasized the Deflategate allegations by implying that the Patriots’ loss was the result of their inability to cheat.

Post game analysis: Balls were inflated to the fullest. Result = 3 INTS🤷🏿‍♂️ — Justin M. Jones (@Twenty7Savage) October 25, 2022

Per Jacob Camenker “Jones had said before Week 7 that the first thing he thinks of when he hears Bill Belichick’s name is “deflated balls.” He also told CHGO Sports’ Mark Carman that he was going to check the balls to make sure that they were properly inflated”.

After crushing the Patriots at home, the Bears have earned the right to perform the victory dance.

Even the return of Mac Jones and the brief surge of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe couldn’t prevent New England from losing what some considered to be a must-win game.

