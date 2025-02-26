Chicago Bears met stud with special connection to Ben Johnson’s staff

The Chicago Bears are scoping out more than offensive linemen and defensive linemen during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. The Bears are set to meet with star running back Ashton Jeanty this week.

The Bears are also going to look for help on defense.

One defender the Bears met has a special connection to a member of the new coaching staff at Halas Hall.

The Chicago Bears have a special connection with prospect

Per Adam Rank, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano said he had a good meeting with the Bears.

“It went really well,” Medrano said of his meeting with Chicago. “One of my coach’s sons is over there, Kenny Norton III, so it was nice being able to catch up with him. But it was a good interview.”

UCLA LB Kain Medrano says he had a “really good” meeting with #Bears. Medrano said it was great catching up with his coach’s son.#thesickpodcast @adamrank pic.twitter.com/iylzMIKNAA — The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank (@sickpodadamrank) February 26, 2025

Kenny Norton III is the son of Ken Norton Jr., the linebackers coach at UCLA. Ken helped coach Medrano to make third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

Medrano recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles for the Bruins in his senior season. The six-foot-three, 230-pound athlete out of Pueblo, Colorado recorded 166 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his final three years at UCLA.

Kain Medrano would be a late Day 3 or UDFA invite

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com thinks Medrano projects as a bottom-of-the-roster or practice squad player in the league.

“Sixth-year senior and team captain with two years of starting experience,” Zierlein wrote. “Medrano’s long, lean frame is more reminiscent of a strong safety than a linebacker. He plays with good decisiveness to fill up run fits ahead of blocks, but he gets pushed around when they find him.

“He has average pursuit speed but above-average man-cover talent underneath. His missed tackle total is problematic, so he will need to stand out on special teams and as a dime linebacker to offer value as an undersized OLB.”

Medrano could be an intriguing player for the Bears to take late on Day 3 or invite as a UDFA for rookie minicamp.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears GM gets brutally honest on Kyler Gordon extension talks Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE