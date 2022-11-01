Kansas City Chiefs sign former Bears WR to Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs saw something in a former Bears WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have had some great wide receivers through their system in the past few years. Wide receivers, elite or not, have benefited from playing in head coach Andy Reid’s system with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs looked to improve that position on the practice squad this week by signing a former Bears wide receiver.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Chiefs signed Dazz Newsome to their practice squad Tuesday. Newsome worked out with the Seattle Seahawks a few weeks ago. Bears fans had wanted him back at the time. However, Bears fans should be happier with their wide receiver corps after today’s trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool.

Newsome was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in three games for the Bears, returning six punts for 75 yards. On offense, Newsome caught two of his five targets for 23 yards. It’ll be interesting to see if Newsome can flourish with the Chiefs and get on the active roster. If there’s one coach who can elevate Newsome’s talents, it would be Reid.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE