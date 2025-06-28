Chicago Cubs ‘closely monitoring’ trade for Gold Glove 3B: Report

The Chicago Cubs are in the market for more than a starting pitcher before the trade deadline on July 31. With Justin Steele out for the season and multiple starting pitchers needing rest, president Jed Hoyer’s top priority should be landing an ace pitcher for a postseason run.

However, the Cubs have an obvious weakness at third base, a position the team knew would be an issue when they passed on Alex Bregman in free agency. Rookie Matt Shaw has not been consistent at the plate this year, and Chicago could use someone with more power in the lineup.

The Chicago Cubs are looking at Ke’Bryan Hayes

Per a report by Francys Romero, the Cubs are one of several teams “closely monitoring” Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.

“Several teams are closely monitoring 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes as a trade piece, according to industry sources,” Romero posted on X. “Hayes is one of the players most likely to be traded, with the Tigers, Yankees, and Cubs among the potential suitors.”

Several teams are closely monitoring 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes as a trade piece, according to industry sources. Hayes is one of the players most likely to be traded, with the Tigers, Yankees, and Cubs among the potential suitors. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 28, 2025

Hayes, 28, offers more than offense. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2023.

Hayes was drafted by the Pirates with the No. 32 pick in 2015. He’s been with Pittsburgh in the majors since 2020. The right-hander is batting .236/.290/.290 with an OPS of .579, two home runs, and 23 RBI.

The Pirates trail the Cubs by 15 games for first place in the NL Central with a 34-50 record. Pittsburgh is expected to be a seller at the trade deadline, but is not likely to part with its ace, Paul Skenes.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

5 Chicago Cubs player’s careers with team in jeopardy amid Kyle Tucker decision Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE