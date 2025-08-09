Notre Dame announces RB, TE out with season-ending injuries

Notre Dame is down two more players before their season opener against Miami at Hard Stadium on Aug. 31.

Per the Irish, freshman running back Kedren Young and graduate tight end Kevin Bauman suffered season-ending injuries during training camp.

“Kedren Young (right knee, anterior cruciate ligament tear) and Kevin Bauman (left knee, articular cartilage injury) sustained injuries during preseason practice,” The Irish posted on X. “The injuries will subsequently require surgery and force them to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.”

Notre Dame RB out for season

Young, a five-foot-11 running back from Lukin, Texas, rushed 21 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in 2024. He was listed fourth on the depth chart behind Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Aneyas Williams.

The Irish have depth issues at running back and tight end amid the injuries. Tight end Cooper Flanagan was dealing with an injury before Bauman’s issue.

Bauman, a senior from Red Bank, New Jersey, caught one pass for eight yards last season. He dealt with injuries in 2022 and 2023. He mostly played on special teams last season, and his loss is a blow to the unit for 2025.

The Irish are down to Eli Raridon, Jack Larson, and Ty Washington at tight end with three weeks to go before the season opener.

