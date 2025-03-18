Chicago Cubs purge fan favorite pitcher from roster hours before opening day

The Chicago Cubs had a few tough decisions to make for their roster ahead of Tuesday’s opening day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs are set to play two regular season games on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome before traveling back to the United States to finish spring training.

With the regular season starting 10 days before the rest of the MLB, the Cubs and Dodgers had to trim down their rosters before their game on Tuesday.

The Chicago Cubs made a few roster moves

Per Taylor McGregor of MLB Network, the Cubs added Matt Shaw to the 40-man roster. That move wasn’t a surprise, as the rookie third baseman is expected to be a starter in 2025. Shaw’s addition meant the Cubs needed to make a roster cut.

Right-handed pitcher and fan favorite Keegan Thompson has been designated for assignment.

“Cubs announce their 26-man roster for Opening Day in Japan,” McGregor posted on X. “Moves: -Matt Shaw has been selected to the 40-man roster. -RHP Keegan Thompson has been designated for assignment. -Javier Assad (left oblique strain) placed on the 15-day injured list. -Daniel Palencia optioned to Triple-A Iowa.”

Cubs losing fan favorite Keegan Thompson

Thompson is out of minor league options, so the Cubs had no other choice but to designate him for assignment. Chicago has seven days to decide to trade, waive, or release the 30-year-old pitcher.

Thompson went 17-11 during his four seasons with the Cubs. He recorded 225 strikeouts and had an ERA of 3.64.

Cubs fans reacted to the cut on social media.

“This hurts. His 2021 and 2022 seasons were awesome to watch! But it does make sense that he’s the one who gets cut,” wrote a fan.

😢 I liked him. — Robert Davie (@FugitiveMind82) March 18, 2025

“There it is. When Keegan’s Velo dropped, he lost it. Poor dude,” wrote another.

