Chicago Bears: Keenan Allen explains key difference between Caleb Williams and Justin Herbert

5 seasons ago, wide receiver Keenan Allen had a familiar situation the Chicago Bears are going through this year. Allen was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team had drafted Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft.

However, Herbert was not named the starting quarterback before the season. Tyrod Taylor would start in the Chargers’ first game. Herbert would make his first start in Week 2. He would finish the season with 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

How Caleb Williams differs from Justin Herbert

On Wednesday, Allen was asked what is different about the Bears’ situation with Caleb Williams versus the Chargers in Herbert’s rookie season. Allen said Williams has the swagger of a Day 1 starter.

“The confidence. [Williams has] always been the guy. When [the Chargers] first had Herbert, he wasn’t really the starter going into Week 1,” Allen said. “So that’s the difference, he’s always been the guy so he’s always had the expectation of playing the that level that we play at. I think he’s ready for it. I think he’s up to the task.”

The Bears coaching staff named Williams QB1 before the start of rookie minicamp. But it’s not just the coaching staff that has put their faith in Williams. The Bears locker room voted for Williams to be a team captain this season, something that is uncommon for rookie players.

Williams is thankful to be a Chicago Bears team captain

During Wednesday’s press conference, Williams said he was grateful for the honor of being named a captain.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Williams said. “I can’t really think of how many rookies are captains, especially with a team so talented like this–with a lot of, I guess you can say vet guys. We’re a pretty young team but we obviously have a good amount of vets on this team. So to be named a captain by my peers and colleagues, my teammates, and my friends and brothers I’m extremely grateful.”

The Bears hope Williams’ rookie season will be different than Herbert’s in another significant way. Herbert went 6-9 as the Chargers’ starting quarterback in 2020.

Williams said he cares more about winning than he does about how many passing yards and touchdowns he throws for this season.

