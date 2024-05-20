Chicago Bears wide receiver says goodbye to former team after dramatic ending

After a dramatic offseason, Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen finally said his goodbyes to the Los Angeles Chargers. He hinted he wanted to return to California.

In March, the Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Chargers for Allen to play on the final season of his contract in Chicago. It might be the only season Allen wants to play with Chicago.

Jim Harbaugh taunted Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen

Per Kris Rhim of ESPN, new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh took a subtle shot at Allen during the annual league meeting this March when he asked who had it better after the trade:

“It’s the business part of it. And everybody does what’s in their best interest. And Keenan, I mean, [you] make $23 million a year and play in Chicago, you know, who’s got it better?”

Per Rhim, the Chargers wanted Allen, who was coming off a terrific season, to take a revised deal. Allen was “hurt” by how the new regime handled his contract negotiations before shipping him to Chicago:

The Chargers were hoping Allen, who had been vocal about his desire to stay with the team, would also agree to a revised deal. But the two sides couldn’t agree on an adjusted contract, and the Chargers traded Allen to the Bears for a fourth-round pick (No. 110) on March 14. It was the most shocking move of coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz’s first month in their new roles and sheds light on their team-building strategy as they usher in a new era for the Chargers. Allen has not publicly acknowledged his 11 years with the Chargers. He told reporters in Chicago that there was “no emotion” in his decision not to take a pay cut to remain in L.A. But sources close to Allen say the trade — and how the Chargers handled negotiations despite his allegiance to the franchise — stunned and hurt him.

Keenan Allen wanted to stay with the Chargers

Before Harbaugh came to Los Angeles, Allen stated he wanted to finish out his career with the Chargers

Weeks after the trade, Allen didn’t say a formal goodbye to the organization he had suited up for the previous 11 seasons. During the pre-draft process, he hung out with the Bears brass and got acquainted with new Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams.

Allen said goodbye to the Chargers on his Instagram

Allen finally said goodbye on Monday on his Instagram account. He called California his “home” and said San Diego was the “best city”:

“TO ALL MY CHARGER FANS!

I LOVE YOU ALL UNCONDITIONALLY. SAN DIEGO YOU GUYS TOOK ME IN

WITH NO QUESTIONS ASKED. THERE’S NO LIMIT TO THE LOVE

I HAVE FOR THE CITY.

THE BEST CITY I’VE EVER BEEN IN!

LA WE HAD A BLAST! I UNDERSTOOD THE TASK WE WERE UP AGAINST AND

WE CAME UP SHORT. BUT THAT DOESN’T TAKE AWAY FROM THE LOVE THAT WE RECEIVED NIGHT IN AND NIGHT OUT.

CALIFORNIA WILL ALWAYS BE MY HOME

AND ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE PLACE IN THE WORLD.

I CAN’T IMAGINE LIVING IN A DIFFERENT CITY. TO ALL THE COACHES, TRAINERS, AND STAFF THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. I APPRECIATE EVERYBODY THAT REPRESENTED

THE 13 BUT THE TRAIN DOESN’T STOP HERE.

WE STILL MOVING!!! BRICK BY BRICK WE WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD ON MY LEGACY. I CAN’T BECOME A HALL OF FAME PLAYER

WITHOUT THE LOVE OF MY FANS!!! 2024 IS GONNA BE A YEAR TO REMEMBER, BEARS LET’S GOOO!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KA13 (@keenan13allen)

He’s in Chicago for the 2024 season. It looks like the Bears and city of Chicago will have to do some more to help convince Allen to stay beyond Williams rookie season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE