Keenan Allen has been extremely complimentary with a Chicago Bears rookie through day 2 of training camp, saying that the rookie is better than he is.

Keenan Allen wasted no time in dishing out a compliment to Chicago Bears first year wide receiver Rome Odunze stating that Odunze is better than he was when he came into the NFL.

Keenan Allen says Rome Odunze is better than he was when he came into the League 👀 “He’s faster, he comes out of his breaks better…he looks more polished than a was as a receiver.” pic.twitter.com/y0d0W3KI8b — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2024

Odunze has already been compared by former NFL wide receiver TJ Houshmanzahda to Larry Fitzgerald and he continues to receiver high praise from coaches and teammates alike.

Rome Odunze could be the best Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver ever drafted. Couple that with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have a dynamic passing threat the likes they’ve never seen.

Odunze is big, he’s fast and he has a unique ability to win on 50-50 balls, basically he won 80-percent of the contested catches (50-50 balls in college) showing an exceptional ability to go up and high point the pass over a defender.

Couple that with the route running praise from Keenan Allen and it’s easy to see why Bears GM Ryan Poles was eager to try and trade up for Rome Odunze. While most Bears fans had their eye on a possibly landing Malik Nabers, Odunze was likely graded higher on the board than Nabers.

The best part for Rome Odunze is he doesn’t face a high level or pressure to be the number one guy in his first year. Odunze doesn’t have to come in and bolster the abilities of Caleb Williams. He just needs to come and make plays when he’s called upon because the clutch plays will be more focused towards the veterans like Allen and DJ Moore.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE