Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen’s frustration with Caleb Williams after misfire goes viral

New Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen didn’t appear too happy with his rookie quarterback following Caleb Williams’ misfire on a throw during OTAs this month. A writer for Bolt Beat is curious if Allen wishes he were back on the Los Angeles Chargers so he could be teamed up with Justin Herbert again.

Caleb Williams had an up-and-down performance at OTAs

The Bears held their mandatory minicamp last week. Williams showed signs of progress during the camp. He became more consistent as a passer during the 7-on-7 drill. However, he revealed he has much more to learn before he’s competitive against the Bears’ defense during the 11-on-11 period.

Williams’ arm talent was praised by beat writers covering practices last week. But not all of his throws were good. A video of an underthrown pass from Williams went viral after his intended target, Allen, said “h*** no” as he slowed down to catch the ball.

“hell naw” 😭 he misses herbo so bad pic.twitter.com/CDdYb3808l — 🥷🏽 (@MALIKN8BERS) June 8, 2024

Does Keenan Allen wish he were back with the Chargers?

Jason Reed with Bolt Beat Allen looked like he wanted to be back in LA after the throw from Williams:

Allen recently wrote a goodbye to Chargers fans to thank them for supporting him while he was with the team. He spent much of the post praising his home state of California. While he might have wanted to stay with the Chargers until retirement, Jim Harbaugh’s new regime didn’t want to pay him.

Allen could re-sign with the Chicago Bears

As previously discussed on CCS, Allen said this month that he is open to staying with the Bears.

However, Allen is so impressed with this offense that he is already open to re-signing a new contract in Chicago. He would not mind sticking around if this offense does what many expect. As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.

Allen has been working out with Williams since before the draft. He wouldn’t have said he was open to staying with the Bears if he didn’t like receiving passes from Williams, so Reed’s hypothesis doesn’t make much sense.

The Bears defense is already getting frustrated with the skills Williams has shown at OTAs. He needs his veteran offensive weapons to be patient while he puts the rest of the puzzle together this summer. If Allen trusts the process, he’ll turn that “h*** no” into a “h*** yes” during the regular season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE