Keenan Allen’s return to Chicago Bears seems possible now

Following the selections of tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and wide receiver Luther Buden III in the second round, it seemed that the idea of Keenan Allen’s return to the Chicago Bears for the upcoming season was dead.

Last year, the Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Allen to come to Chicago on the final season of his contract. Allen said he planned to choose between the Bears and a team in Los Angeles during free agency this offseason.

The Chicago Bears are looking for a wide receiver

No team has signed the veteran receiver.

Allen is coming off a season where he recorded 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bears signaled they’re not done looking for wide receiver help before training camp practice begins on Wednesday. On Monday, reports surfaced that Chicago visited with former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark.

DJ Chark met with the Bears

NFL media suggested this weekend that Chark could be available for the Chargers after Mike Williams announced his retirement from the league last week.

Via the NFL:

“There is an opening for Chark to pursue a possible reunion with the Chargers after veteran wide receiver Mike Williams informed the team this week that he is retiring from the NFL.

“Only time will tell if Chark gets a call from the Bolts or another team in search of a crafty veteran wideout. If he does, Chark says he’s still staying in shape.”

Allen’s name immediately came up as an option for the Chargers when Williams’ announcement became public. If the Chargers decide to give quarterback Justin Herbert a familiar pass catcher by signing Chark, it would make sense for Allen to be in the mix to join the Bears in 2025.

After all, the Bears let the league and Allen’s agent know they’re looking for a veteran receiver.

