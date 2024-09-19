The Chicago Bears continued preparing for their Week 3 game on Thursday as they will travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday. Following the team’s first loss of the 2024 season against the Texans, there have been a litany of questions regarding the Bears’ offensive struggles, including the status of Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Despite being a highly touted acquisition in the offseason, given Allen’s contract status and age, his situation is trending to a forgettable one, even with the season just mere weeks old.

Keenan Allen’s injury and contract status could result in a brief and uneventful time in Chicago

Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles traded for Keenan Allen back in March as he was in the process of overhauling Chicago’s offensive roster to surround incoming rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, with as much talent as possible. Allen left the Los Angeles Chargers after being there for over ten seasons where he was one of the most productive and reliable pass-catchers in the league during that time. During his tenure with the Chargers, the veteran pass-catcher recorded six 1,000-yard seasons, had 100 receptions or more five times, and was named to the Pro Bowl six times.

The goal for Poles was to pair Keenan Allen with wide receiver DJ Moore as both wide receivers are seen as the best route-runners and sure handed at their position. Although the Pro Bowl pass-catcher had an NFL resume that borders on a Hall of Fame level, there were several risks that Chicago’s general manager inherited when traded a fourth-round selection to Los Angeles. Allen is 32-years old, has had several significant injuries over his careers, and is entering the last year of his contract before entering free agency at the end of this season.

Following the trade, the risks were acknowledged but not believed to be an issue, especially after Poles and the Bears drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was believed that Keenan Allen would have a specialized role in the offense rotating with Odunze at the slot receiver position. Unfortunately, there have consistent issues with the 32-year-old pass-catcher from the start of training camp, as he was overweight in training camp and has been hampered with a lingering heel injury.

If Allen is unable to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts, there will be a reasonable chance that he is placed on short-term injured reserve, as Chicago will have three games and then their bye week in Week 7. This would mean that the skilled pass-catcher may not return to action until the Bears’ October 27th contest against the Commanders in Washington D.C. Additionally, with the amount of time missed and with an impending free agency coming up, there would then be questions on whether Keenan Allen would have any desire to be fully vested in playing hard for Chicago, with a fear of a long-term injury.

With the risk of injury and potentially being overshadowed by both Moore and Odunze, Allen could be indifferent when it comes to trying to be the difference-maker that Poles traded for. An injury would for sure would eliminate the potential for the Bears to offer the veteran a short-term contract extension. There has been credible speculation that Keenan Allen has the desire to try and earn one more lucrative contract, granted albeit a short-term one, before his career is over.

From a business decision, it is in Keenan Allen’s benefit to try to avoid a significant risk and play it safe with a nagging injury to ensure a long-term injury that would practically end his career due to his age. If the veteran plays it safe and is a supporting cast member instead of a featured target, he can rehab during the offseason to sign with a Super Bowl contender who may need one final piece in the passing game or sign with a veteran elite-quarterback who can get the most out of him, despite his age.

Keenan Allen’s situation could turn into one that involved Chicago and Ted Ginn Jr back in 2020

Having a veteran player be not fully vested in playing due to injury concern or a lack of desire while with the Bears has been seen before and is currently taking place also. There have been questions regarding right guard Nate Davis‘ desire to play meaningful football for Chicago, as he has been in and out of the starting lineup and has had his motivation question by fans and the media. Keenan Allen’s situation could be very similar to Davis, but is more so eerily familiar to a former wide receiver and special teams’ returner, Ted Ginn jr.

Chicago signed Ginn Jr before the start of the 2020 season for depth at the wide receiver position and return position as the team wanted to add one more explosive player to pair with Pro Bowler Cordarrelle Patterson. Many felt that despite the veteran returner being 35 years old when he signed with the Bears that the team could get the most out of him if used in a specific and specialized role.

With the Bears, Ginn Jr was the team’s punt returner and fifth wide receiver, as he caught a clutch 29-yard pass in a Week 3 come from behind victory in Atlanta. Unfortunately the 29-yard reception would be the lone highlight of a tenure with Chicago that came to an end after only six games. Ginn Jr was highly criticized for his continual decision to fair catch punt returns, despite there being clear running room in front of him, as his desire to play became a glaring concern leading to his eventual release.

Although Keenan Allen has had consistent and concerning issues to begin the 2024 season, it is unlikely his situation will reach the level Ginn Jr’s did back in 2020. It is still troubling that the 11-year veteran has been unable to play like he has most of his career, as he has been defined by an eye-opening dropped touchdown in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Although Poles believed he was trading for one of the best wide receivers to play in the league over the past decade, the risks surrounding the player may lead to a wasted one-year season with Chicago

