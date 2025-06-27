Ketel Marte breaks silence on Chicago White Sox fan heckling incident

Arguably the biggest story in baseball over the last week has surrounded Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte. One Chicago White Sox fan crossed the line, leading to public outcry and a permanent punishment.

Marte was seen in tears on the field after a fan shouted something at him about his mother. His mother had previously passed away in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. That fan was ultimately ejected from the game and has been served a lifetime ban at all major league stadiums.

Now, Marte has shared his side of the story, via Danny Beisbol. He thanked all the fans that were concerned from him and revealed exactly why the taunt made him so emotional.

“Seventh inning, I come to bat, I hear this fan yelling at me, saying stuff about my mom,” Marte said. “He was like, ‘I sent your mom a text last night.’ When everything happened with my mom, I was here in Chicago. My manager had my back, the kicked the fan out.”

“Yes, I think something needs to be done about the fans. It’s getting out of hand. People always yell stuff at me, but never about my mom. People know that my mom passed away in an accident. But anyways, we’re praying for [the fan who yelled], and his family too. My God protect them and helps him heal his heart.”

“They’re always yelling things at me and I don’t mind. But when it comes to my mom, that’s where the line gets crossed,” Marte concluded.

Ketel Marte speaks on what happen with the fan in Chicago. Marte said the fan said, “I sent text messages to your mom.” pic.twitter.com/YQm9WzFsXx — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) June 27, 2025

Chicago White Sox, MLB’s reaction to Ketel Marte incident

After the fan yelled at Marte, the White Sox took swift action to remove him from the ballpark. MLB complimented the franchise for how they handled the ordeal, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

“We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan,” said MLB in a statement.

Furthermore, the White Sox made sure to publicly show Marte that they don’t tolerate those kinds of comments being thrown towards any player at Rate Field.

The White Sox ended up winning their series against the Diamondbacks, although Arizona picked up a win in game three. Now that Marte has cleared the air, he’s ready to move forward and help his team get back into the playoff hunt. As for Chicago, they’ve made it clear how they feel about unruly hecklers.

