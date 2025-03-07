2 Chicago Cubs players are ‘turning heads’ at spring training

Spring training for the Chicago Cubs will take a quick detour next week when the team hops on a plane bound for Tokyo. The Cubs will play a couple of exhibition games before their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18.

Then the Cubs will return to the United States to finish spring training before their regular season resumes on March 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago Cubs prospect Kavin Alcantara is turning heads

The Cubs are expected to have a roster that can compete for the top of the NL Central. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently identified two prospects who are standing out for the Cubs in training camp.

Bowden thinks outfielder Kevin Alcantara will be playing in the majors this summer.

“Alcántara has really turned heads this spring with numerous scouts raving about him,” Bowden wrote. “In his first game, he drilled a base hit the other way against the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto, then ripped a single to the pull side in his next at-bat.

“Last year, between Double A and Triple A, he slashed .278/.353/.428 with 14 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 18 attempts. The 22-year-old should be major-league-ready sometime this summer and could get the call if the Cubs have an injury to a corner outfielder.”

Alcantara has played in nine games and has 20 at-bats in the Cactus League. He’s .300/.364/.400 with four RBI.

The Cubs will start the season with questions at the infield, as second baseman Nico Hoerner will miss the Japan trip while he recovers from flexor tendon surgery. Third baseman Matt Shaw could start the season in Triple-A.

Michael Busch has been hot in the Cactus League

Fortunately for the Cubs, Bowden thinks first baseman Michael Busch has had a phenomenal spring.

“The Cubs are also singing the praises of Michael Busch, who went 11-for-22 with nine RBIs over his first eight spring games,” Bowden wrote. “He has also stood out defensively at first base. Last year, Busch slashed .248/.335/.440 with 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 65 RBIs, and many in the Cubs organization believe he has even more upside.”

Busch has the second-most at-bats for the Cubs in the Cactus League with 25. He’s .440/.500/.720 with one home run and nine RBI.

He could be a key player for the Cubs to rely on against the Dodgers.

