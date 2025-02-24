Chicago Bears appear to make decision on 2X All-Pro before free agency

On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced they were releasing tight end Gerald Everett and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

The reason for the cuts was obvious. Chicago saved $10.75 million in cap space by cutting the veteran players. Everett and Walker were on the short list of players who were potential cap cuts for the Bears in 2025.

A Bears beat writer gave an update on how the front office will handle other potential cap cuts for the offseason.

Kicker Cairo Santos, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, and safety Kevin Byard are also potential cap cuts.

The Chicago Bears have a potential $7 million cut

As previously discussed on CCS, cutting Byard would save Chicago $7 million for 2025. They could take on $1.5 million in dead cap for cutting the two-time All-Pro.

Byard had a solid season in Chicago, starting in all 17 games. He recorded 130 tackles, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. Byard was much better as a run defender than at coverage in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Byard earned a 72.0 overall grade for his first season in Chicago. What the Bears decide to do with Byard could depend on new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme. Given Jaquan Brisker’s injury history, it might make more sense for the Bears to keep Byard around in 2025. Though Chicago needs to think about drafting a safety in April.

Kevin Byard appears safe after Friday

During an appearance on 670 The Score‘s “Mully & Hugh” show on Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said he believes the Bears will not make any more cap cuts before free agency.

“Well, I don’t know that they’re going to be cutting anymore, guys, anytime real soon,” Biggs said. “I don’t see another move to free up a bunch of cap space… Yeah, you create some more calp space…I don’t know that you were getting what you were paying for either one of them (Everett of Walker). Right

“And it’s not like it’s not like they needed. They had to have the cap space that these guys provided because they were in an advantageous cap situation when last Friday started. And when the day ended, those guys were cut.”

The Bears made their cuts on Friday to save money. But it appears the factor in Chicago’s decision to cut Walker and Everett was that those two players weren’t needed new head coach Ben Johnson and his staff.

Despite carrying a burden of $7 million, Byard appears safe. More importantly, the veteran safety seems like a good fit for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme in 2025.

