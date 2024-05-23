Chicago Bears defender sent Caleb Williams a message after rookie’s embarrassing practice

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had an awful outing during their practice on Thursday. Newly signed safety Kevin Byard made the workout one the rookie quarterback wouldn’t forget.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense had a bad practice

Thursday’s practice didn’t go well for Williams. He was working without wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen. (Nate Davis and Darnell Wright were also absent for the 11-on-11 portion of practice.) Williams completed only three passes during the 7-on-7 drill. He didn’t fare much better during the team period.

Kevin Byard sent Williams a message after practice

Byard helped the Bears secondary make life difficult on Williams. Byard spoke to the media following the defensive blood bath. The two-time All-Pro said he talked to Williams following the practice. Byard told Williams the workout would make Williams a better quarterback:

“Days like this are going to make you better,” Byard said.

Many Bears fans were worried this offseason that the locker room might not embrace Justin Fields’ replacement. But the whole team is already rallying around Williams as their quarterback of the future. A positive team culture will go a long way in building Williams’ confidence, even as he has growing pains before and during his rookie season.

Williams lit the Bears defense up on Day 1

The Bears’ defense wants to challenge Williams and thinks they should be ahead of the offense at this point in the offseason. Byard said not all of the Bears’ practices this week have been lopsided in favor of the defense.

“The first day, the offense really got after us,” Byard said. “[Williams] made some good throws, some deep passes. He had a really good day. Today, we got after him.”

Byard said he’s excited to play with the Bears secondary this season. He said the culture is excellent, and the team is “hungry.”

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE