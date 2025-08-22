Chicago Bears CEO slams city of Chicago amid stadium pitch

Without a plan in place to build a stadium, Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren is burning bridges to the city that has been the home of the team since 1921, when the franchise relocated from Decatur, Illinois.

Warren made his pitch for the Bears to build their new stadium in Arlington Heights during an appearance on the broadcast for the Buffalo Bills and Bears preseason game on Sunday night. On Friday night, Warren confirmed that Arlington Heights is the only focus for the Bears as other sites in Chicago don’t work.

The Chicago Bears are only focused on Arlington Heights

“We’re focused on Arlington Heights,” Warren said during the pregame show on Fox, via CHGO Bears. “That is the only location in Cook County that works.”

Warren went on to say that the Michael Reese Hospital site was too small and the lakefront had logistical issues that wouldn’t be resolved.

Bears CEO Kevin Warren on FOX’s pregame: “We’re focused on Arlington Heights. That is the only location in Cook County that works.” Added that the Michael Reese Hospital site was too small and that the lakefront campus has issues that couldn’t be resolved. — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 23, 2025

Mayor Brandon Johnson wants the Bears in Chicago

On Aug. 4, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson made his pitch for why the Bears should stay in Chicago rather than go to Arlington Heights.

“Look, the Bears belong in the city of Chicago,” Johnson said. “And I believe that people know that. There’s a tremendous momentum. As you know, Joe Mansueto with the Fire, we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new stadium. The 1901 Project on the west side of Chicago, you’re talking about millions of dollars of investments…

“We’re on a nice little hot winning streak here. So, my door’s going to remain open. And the hope is that Chicago Bears fans will rally around this moment to challenge all of us to come together to figure out a path to make sure the 100-year history doesn’t end in this moment and we can set ourselves up for the next 100 years.”

At this rate, the Bears might be playing at Soldier Field for the next 100 years. The team is not close to receiving tax-friendly legislation from the state of Illinois to build in Arlington Heights and the local government is taking its sweet time with feasibility studies.

Warren is trying to make his pitch over the air, but nothing is making progress on the ground.

