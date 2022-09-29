Khalil Herbert made a statement this past Sunday after going for 20-157-2 in their 23-20 win over the Texans

David Montgomery went down with an injury early in the game on Sunday, which opened the doors for Khalil Herbert to, once again, show that he deserves plenty of touches.

Khalil Herbert took full advantage of his opportunity as he rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries. This is not the first time that Khalil Herbert has dominated in his opportunities. Unfortunately, Herbert was denied Player of the Week recognition following his amazing performance, but Bears Nation had something to say about that on Twitter:

Khalil Herbert had

157 rushing yards

12 receiving yards

Herbert has played at lest 30 snaps in 5 different games in his career. His stats from each of those 5 games are: (18-75-0), (19-97-1), (18-100-0), (23-72-0), and (20-157-2). In total that is 501 yards and 3 touchdowns on 98 touches in JUST THOSE 5 GAMES. That is good for 5.11 yards per carry.

Sidenote: Derrick Henry is averaging 4.8 yard per carry in his career.

Alexander Mattison has been the #1 handcuff in fantasy football since he came into the league. Mattison, who is a capable NFL starter, has been behind Dalvin Cook in a run heavy offense all of his career. But, Mattison may be losing that title in the near future if Khalil Herbert keeps producing the way he does.

David Montgomery is a solid running back, but he is not as good as Dalvin Cook. This means that there is a higher chance that Herbert gets more touches on a regular basis sooner than Mattison. This is especially true considering the fact that Justin Fields is currently averaging a measly 15 passing attempts per game.

The Bears are obviously focused on the running game right now, as they should be, with the way they have produced on the ground to this point in the season.

Khalil Herbert is a name that Bears fans should get to know, if they haven’t already. He is extremely valuable in fantasy football as a top 3 handcuff in the game, but I think he has a strong case to be #1.

He should not be left on the waiver wire in any league so long as he is a Chicago Bear.

