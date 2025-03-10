Chicago Bears: Khalil Mack made his decision for reunion

The Chicago Bears entered the week having the top odds to land star pass rusher Khalil Mack. The Bears started rumors that they would have a reunion in 2025 with a social media post on Friday that had the words “leave your legacy” and a highlight reel of Mack and a few other former star players.

Mack had the most airtime.

Mack spent his prime in Chicago from 2018-2021 but was sent away in the 2022 offseason when general manager Ryan Poles started to rebuild. There was hope Mack would return to the Bears for some unfinished business as the team needs a pass rusher to put opposite of Montez Sweat.

Khalil Mack makes decision on Chicago Bears reunion

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter Mack will have no reunion with the Bears this offseason. He’s rejoining the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal that is fully guaranteed for $18 million.

“Just ahead of free agency, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached agreement today on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources,” Schefter posted on X. “Chargers get back their pass-rush standout.”

Just ahead of free agency, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached agreement today on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. Chargers get back their pass-rush standout. pic.twitter.com/R6M3toh3zF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

This is a move that we should have seen coming

Frankly, this is a move Chicago should have seen coming when the Chargers released their other star pass rusher, Joey Bosa, due to cap concerns last week.

Los Angeles needs a pass rusher for 2025. Mack will be the guy.

There are still several other quality pass rushers for the Bears to target in free agency including Josh Sweat, Za’Darius Smith, and Bosa.

