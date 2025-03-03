Chicago Bears have ‘interest’ from top free agent pass rusher: Report

The Chicago Bears‘ top priority in the first wave of free agency is to add a starting offensive lineman or two. The Bears need a couple of defensive linemen too, but that should be coming after the team finds a way to protect Caleb Williams.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat would be a fun target for the Bears this offseason. However, he’s coming off one of his best seasons in the league, and Chicago would risk buying high on a defensive end who has one Pro Bowl appearance.

The Bears might be better served by adding a player like Chase Young or Khalil Mack while they add help in the draft.

The Chicago Bears have interest from a veteran defensive end

Per Chris Emma of 670 The Score, Mack is believed to have an interest in rejoining the Bears this offseason.

“Sources believe Mack has interest in a return to Chicago, where he played from 2018-’21,” Emma wrote. “Mack isn’t interested in the spotlight, but the vision would be for him to be a complementary piece of the defense, not the star…

“As the Bears look to make a turnaround, they could sign Mack to a one- or two-year deal that fits within quarterback Caleb Williams’ rookie contract window. That would allow them to retain their salary cap flexibility in the long-term.”

A reunion for Khalil Mack?

At 34, Mack is coming off a six-sack season in 2024. He has 107.5 sacks for his career, 17 of those came in 2023.

The Bears traded for Mack in 2018. The former No. 5 pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2014 played with Chicago through 2021 before Ryan Poles traded him to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 as the team started to rebuild in the GM’s first year.

The Bears spent the pick they got in return for Mack and a 2023 sixth-round pick on safety Jaquan Brisker.

In three offseasons, the Bears never drafted Mack’s replacement. The closest Chicago came to replacing Mack was trading for Montez Sweat. Unfortunately, in Year 4, Poles is behind on fixing the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Mack could be a filler until Chicago finds a suitable replacement for the defensive end they lost in the 2022 offseason.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

NFL Draft 2025: Mason Graham could solve big problem for Chicago Bears Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE