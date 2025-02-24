Chicago Bears and Khalil Mack reunion gets harsh reality check

Following the Chicago Bears Friday afternoon release of starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker, general manager Ryan Poles must look to find his replacement in the offseason.

Former Bears defensive end Khalil Mack has been a name that has been suggested as a possible stopgap for Chicago this offseason. At 34, Mack is entering free agency after making the Pro Bowl when he put up six sacks in 2024. The five-time All-Pro recorded 17 sacks in 2023.

A harsh reality check for an aging Khalil Mack

During an appearance Monday on 670 The Score‘s “Mully & Hugh Show”, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune argued that a Mack reunion would not make sense for the Bears in 2025.

“I’ve heard people talk about Khalil Mack and I just…That one’s doesn’t add up to me, guys,” Biggs said. “He just turned 34, I think, on Friday. Probably a heck of a celebration. Coming off of what, a six-sack season for the Chargers?

“I would think that he could do better this coming season. That he’s got a little more gas left in the tank. But if they go out and sign a 34-year-old edge rusher and free agency, to me, that’s the equivalent of, that’s like the defensive version of Keenan Allen. Now, they traded for Keenan Allen this past year, but what are you doing?”

The Chicago Bears have other options

Mack recorded 36 sacks and 14 forced fumbles with the Bears. He has more forced fumbles with the Bears than he had for the Oakland Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s easy to see why Bears fans who remember Mack’s dominance would like to have him back in 2025. But he’s no longer in his prime.

There are better options out there, like Josh Sweat. Or maybe a trade for Myles Garrett.

