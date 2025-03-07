The Chicago Bears really could be trying to make a reunion happen with Khalil Mack.

The Bears took care of two major parts of the trenches this week when they traded for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. The Bears could still use an upgrade at center and left tackle, but things are coming together on offense.

Defense is another story.

New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to generate a pass rush, and the Bears have yet to bring in a starter at DE alongside Montez Sweat after they cut DeMarcus Walker in February as a cap casualty.

Mack is headed to free agency, and he’s a logical option for Chicago. Mack reportedly is interested in making a reunion happen with the Bears, the team he played for from 2018-2021.

The Chicago Bears invited speculation on Khalil Mack’s return

The Bears invited speculation that Mack is set to return to Chicago this offseason when they posted a highlight reel of the pass rusher on X with three words:

“Leave your legacy.”

Mack would be an intriguing signing

At 34, Mack is coming off a six-sack season in 2024. He has 107.5 sacks for his career, 17 of those came in 2023.

The Bears traded for Mack in 2018. The former No. 5 pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2014 played with Chicago through 2021 before Ryan Poles traded him to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 as the team started to rebuild in the GM’s first year.

Signing Mack would make sense if the Bears want someone who can be a veteran rotational player while the team develops young talent at DE. Second-year pass rusher Austin Booker needs more reps, and the Bears would be wise to select a pass rusher or two in April’s draft.

