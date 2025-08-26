Chicago Bears change struggling 2024 draft pick’s position

The Chicago Bears have changed up the structure of the offensive line roster and are moving a struggling draft pick from 2024 to the interior part unit. On Tuesday, the Bears revealed that Kiran Amegadjie made the initial 53-man roster, but the team has a new plan for him after failing to make progress as a tackle.

Chicago selected the then-injured lineman with the third-round pick, thinking he’d be able to compete at left tackle when he recovered from a partially torn quad that required surgery. He missed most of training camp and was unprepared by the time the Bears needed him in the regular season.

Chicago Bears moving Kiran Amegadjie inside

He entered training camp this summer as part of a three-way battle with Braxton Jones and rookie Ozzy Trapilo for the starting left tackle spot. While the Bears aren’t ready to name a winner at left tackle, general manager Ryan Poles told reporters Tuesday that Amegadjie is moving to guard.

“Ryan Poles said Kiran Amegadjie will get the opportunity to work at guard, saying that he has fit well there in practice,” Chris Emma of 670 The Score posted on X. “He is one of 10 offensive linemen to make the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.”

Last season, there was speculation that Amegadjie would fit better in the league as a guard than at tackle. He played guard during the 2021 season at Yale.

The Bears appear to have conceded that guard is a better fit for him than at offensive tackle. A frustrating concession, because Poles cooked the board to draft the injured player on Day 2.

