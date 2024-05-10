Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears have devastating injury update for rookie draft pick

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during a press conference before Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears had a nasty piece of injury news for a rookie they selected in last month’s draft. On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a few key updates during his press conference before the first day of rookie minicamp.

The Chicago Bears drafted an injured rookie

NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72) blocks Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (98) during the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

One of the updates was on the availability of offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie. The Bears drafted him in the third round. Per the Bears website, Amegadjie showed a lot of talent in the Ivy League, but his final season at Yale was cut short due to injury:

The 6-5, 326-pounder started all 24 games he played the past three seasons at Yale, opening 10 contests in 2021 and 2022 before a quad injury that required surgery limited him to four games last season.

Amegadjie was named First-Team All-Ivy League each of the last two years at left tackle, allowing no sacks on 411 pass blocking snaps. In 2021, he was selected Honorable Mention All-Ivy League after starting 10 games at right guard.

Kiran Amegadjie will miss OTA practices

NFL: Combine
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (OL03) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Amegadjie hasn’t fully healed at this point in the offseason. Per Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus said Amegadjie will not practice during OTAs. They hope he’s healthy enough to start practicing in training camp.

Larry Borom seems safe as the swing tackle for now

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom (75) walks off the field after the game between the Bears and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had high hopes for Amegadjie, envisioning him taking over the swing tackle position. However, with his absence during OTAs, it seems like Larry Borom will retain the position until Amegadjie is fully fit for the training camp.

