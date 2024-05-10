REPORT: Chicago Bears have devastating injury update for rookie draft pick

The Chicago Bears had a nasty piece of injury news for a rookie they selected in last month’s draft. On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a few key updates during his press conference before the first day of rookie minicamp.

The Chicago Bears drafted an injured rookie

One of the updates was on the availability of offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie. The Bears drafted him in the third round. Per the Bears website, Amegadjie showed a lot of talent in the Ivy League, but his final season at Yale was cut short due to injury:

The 6-5, 326-pounder started all 24 games he played the past three seasons at Yale, opening 10 contests in 2021 and 2022 before a quad injury that required surgery limited him to four games last season.

Amegadjie was named First-Team All-Ivy League each of the last two years at left tackle, allowing no sacks on 411 pass blocking snaps. In 2021, he was selected Honorable Mention All-Ivy League after starting 10 games at right guard. Kiran Amegadjie will miss OTA practices Amegadjie hasn't fully healed at this point in the offseason. Per Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus said Amegadjie will not practice during OTAs. They hope he's healthy enough to start practicing in training camp. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie will not practice this offseason because of his quad injury. The goal is to get him ready for training camp. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 10, 2024 Larry Borom seems safe as the swing tackle for now The Bears had high hopes for Amegadjie, envisioning him taking over the swing tackle position. However, with his absence during OTAs, it seems like Larry Borom will retain the position until Amegadjie is fully fit for the training camp.

