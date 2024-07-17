Chicago Bears draft pick disappointingly starts off training camp with injury designation

Following mandatory minicamp, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus projected all their players who missed practice this spring to be fully healthy at the start of training camp. Their third-round draft pick (one of the team’s five draft picks this year) will start training camp with an injury designation.

As previously discussed on CCS, Kiran Amegadjie missed all practices this spring as he recovered from a quad injury he suffered last season at Yale.

The Chicago Bears drafted an injured Kiran Amegadjie

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears believed Amegadjie would be available in July for practice:

The Bears expect him to be healthy in time for training camp in July, coach Matt Eberflus said before rookie minicamp practice Friday. The swing tackle played only four games for Yale last year before suffering the injury. The Bears expected they’d have to bring him along slowly when they picked him 75th overall last month. “We knew about this injury, this quad injury that he had at his college, and we want to get that process in terms of the whole rehab and everything so he’s healthy for training camp,” Eberflus said.

Amegadjie is starting training camp on the NFI list

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bears placed Amegadjie on the non-football injury list and defensive end Jamree Kromah on the physically unable to perform list.

It’s unclear what the new timeline for Amegadjie’s return to the practice will be. Eberflus is set to meet with the media on Friday.

The injury could complicate the swing-tackle position

The injury could cause complications for the offensive line and front office. Missing non-padded practices in the spring isn’t as big of a deal for offensive linemen as it would be for other positions. However, it will be hard for Amegadjie to earn the swing tackle job as a rookie if he can’t get reps during training camp.

The Bears could save nearly $3 million by cutting Larry Borom this summer. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams can’t afford the Bears to cut Borom unless the offensive line has a suitable replacement. Not that fans should be rooting for Borom to get cut, but it’s never good for the coaching staff to have limited options.

