Former Chicago Bears draft pick charged in fatal car crash: Report

A former Chicago Bears draft pick was charged in connection with a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday morning in Dublin, Ohio, per multiple reports.

Per Ava Boldizar and Kevin Accettulla, of NBA 4, Kirk Barton was charged with a second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide and is suspected of driving his pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” before striking a Lexus. The driver of the Lexus, Ethan Perry, 24, died at the scene of the crash.

“Court documents show Barton was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before the crash, Boldizar and Accettula wrote. “After the crash, police said he had slurred speech, as well as an odor of alcohol from his breath. Barton reportedly couldn’t answer basic questions and admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash, according to court documents.”

Kirk Barton was a former Chicago Bears draft pick

Barton was released from a local hospital and was placed in police custody. He is set to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Barton, 40, was a standout offensive guard at Ohio State, earning First-Team Big Ten and First-Team All-American honors in 2007.

The Bears selected Barton in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. He appeared in one game for Chicago in 2008 but did not finish the season with the team. He had stops with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers.

Barton’s NFL career came to a conclusion in 2010.

